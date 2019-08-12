Home

Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
301 W Main St
Victor, NY 14564
(585) 924-5730
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
301 W Main St
Victor, NY 14564
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
115 Maple Ave
Victor, NY
View Map
Anthony J. "Tony" Summa


1945 - 2019
Anthony J. "Tony" Summa Obituary
Anthony J. "Tony" Summa 1945 - 2019
VICTOR, NE - Anthony J. "Tony" Summa passed away on August 10, 2019, at the age of 73.
Predeceased by his parents, William and Bernice Summa; brother, William A. Summa and sister-in-law, Marilyn Wacker. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; children, Gina (Michael) Hayduk, Lisa (John) Barkett, Anthony (Jolene) Summa, Meredith (Ryan) Kuhns and Hilary Summa; grandchildren, Michael and Lindsay Hayduk, Jack and Grace Barkett, Jaxson and Zander Kuhns and Kennedy Summa; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Thomas Murphy, Margaret Anne (James) Karls, Patricia Hanes and James (Annette) Wacker; many cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors in Silverton Glenn.
Tony was recruited into the USMC, Parris Island, SC, March1963. He proudly served in the 1st Battalion 8th Marines, including two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged April 1967. Tony apprenticed in carpentry through the local Union in Utica, NY, attaining Journeyman status. Having moved to Rochester, NY, in 1979, Tony was employed as a Carpenter/Mason at Rochester Products/Delphi division GM until his retirement in 2006.
Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed all sports, especially those in which his twelve children and grandchildren participated. In recent years, golf became his favorite pastime, often playing with neighbors from Silverton Glenn.
Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, 4-8 PM, at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor (301 W. Main St.). Tony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 10 AM, at St. Patrick Church (115 Maple Ave., Victor). Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Toys for Tots or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
www.Miller1889.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
