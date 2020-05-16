Anthony Joseph Balio 1950 - 2020
Beloved Son, Brother, Husband and Father
FRANKFORT, NY - Anthony Joseph Balio, made one final stop at the truck stop in Heaven, as he passed away quietly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford, NY.
He was known as a person with a huge heart that thought about others before himself.
Anthony was born on December 8, 1950, in Utica, NY, the son of beloved parents Cosmo and Angela (Tofolo) Balio. Anthony had a strong faith in the church and religiously attended church services at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Catholic Church, Utica. His belief and faith in the church was something he held close to his heart.
Anthony's passion was trucking. He started driving truck for his grandfather's business, B&R Motor Express, when he was thirteen years old. B&R Motor Express was originally started by his grandfather, Anthony Balio and cousin, Philip Ruggiero, in the early 1900's.
His hands belonged on the steering wheel of a Peterbilt eighteen-wheeler with the sounds of Elvis and Conway Twitty in the background. In 1972, he stepped away from the family company and went to work for Oneida Motor Freight and was proud to be part of the Teamsters Union Local 182. After a few years, he came back to take over his father's company. Always a savvy businessman, Anthony looked to expand his company and created many businesses which included: Anthony Selwyn Warehouse, Beachgrove Warehouse, Lighting Fast Freight and Donna Marie's Restaurant. He was also employed by Empire Recycling Logistics. He eventually decided to bring back the original family namesake, B&R Motor Express, in 2015.
Known by most in the trucking business as Tony Balio, he made hundreds of business associates which he considered his friends. That's what made him so special and different from the average businessman. When someone called with an issue, no matter the day or the time, he'd be there to help them out. No questions asked.
Anthony and his son, Joseph, have continued to move the company into the new era of a fourth-generation family owned business, Anthony Balio Garage Incorporated.
His second love was his farm. He spent countless summers, bailing hay, chasing cows and riding horses with too many family and friends to count. The thought of a Sunday spaghetti dinner started with his mother, Angela and he made sure to continue that. He welcomed anyone he knew up to the house for food, drink and camaraderie. The table was always surrounded by friends, endless stories, laughter and above all love.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Balio, of 49 years; his eldest son and daughter-in-law, Cosmo and Michelle Balio; and his youngest son, Joseph Balio. He will also remain in the hearts of his granddaughters, Morgan Perry, Mikayla Balio and Isabella Balio; his sisters and in-laws Guy and Cosimina Provenzano, Delores Balio and Tom and Darlene Abbatecola; his aunt, Ann Balio; Roger Maida, Beverly Clark, James Maida and David and Debbie Annatone; his nieces and nephews, Joanna and Chuck Premo, Angela Abbatecola and Domenico Vecchio, David and Michele Campola, Fred and Carlene Sanguine, Carl and Aubrey Abbatecola, Toni Provenzano, Michael Kupiec, Debbie Clark, Gina and Bill Gabrielli, Melissa and Justin Tabick, Colette and Nolan Ether, Kristy and Jason Nole, Roger Maida, James Maida, Jackie Maida, David Annatone, Russell Maida and Tom Maida. He is also in the heart of his many cousins and friends, who were blessed to know him. He will remain close in the hearts of the employees of his many different companies throughout the years, who thought of him not just as an employer, but, also as a second father or brother.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents, Cosmo and Angela Balio; his beloved sisters, Marion Kupiec and Marie Balio; and his middle son, John Michael Balio.
The Balio family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke's Hospital. They all went above and beyond in their kindness towards Anthony and his family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A Memorial Procession was held with numerous tractor trailers of family and friends. They traveled up to his farm on Furnace Road, Frankfort and down Main Street through the village of Frankfort to his final resting place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.st jude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or Shriners Hospitals at https://www.shrinershospitals forchildren.org/shc/donate.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.