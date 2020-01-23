Home

Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church
Anthony Joseph Scalise Jr.


1943 - 2020
Anthony Joseph Scalise Jr. Obituary
Anthony Joseph Scalise, Jr. 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Anthony Joseph Scalise, Jr., age 76, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Anthony's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 11:00 from the funeral home and at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred by the United States Army. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
