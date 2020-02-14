|
|
Anthony Joseph Zukowski
CLINTON - Anthony Joseph Zukowski passed, February 14, 2020, at age 92.
Born in Utica, the son of Anthony and Catherine, he was a WWII Army Veteran in the Italian Theater.
He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and was an Aerospace Engineer for GE. He worked in the Apollo Project in the 60's on the Saturn V Booster and has his name on a microdot on the first Viking Lander on Mars in 1976.
He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis, of 65 years; his son, Mark; his daughter-in-law, Sylvia; granddaughters, Erika and Nicole; brother, Donald (Barbara); niece, Catherine; and several grand-nephews.
Please consider donations to or the .
The family thanks Dr. Sikder and staff and Dr. James Frederick for the wonderful care given to Anthony.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020