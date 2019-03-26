Home

Anthony Lamont Porter Jr.

Anthony Lamont Porter Jr. Obituary
Anthony Lamont Porter, Jr. 1964 - 2019
UTICA - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend services for Anthony L. "Holla Holla" Porter, Jr., age 54, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 12-2 at St. Matthew's Temple Church of God in Christ followed by Anthony's Home Going Service and Celebration of Life at 2:00 at church.
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
