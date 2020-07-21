Anthony M. Robertelli, Sr. 1943 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Anthony M. Robertelli, Sr., age 77, of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital.
He was born on March 4, 1943, in Utica, a son of the late Louis and Theresa Pacciarelli Robertelli and was educated in local schools. Tony owned and operated Robertelli's ABC Driving School and simultaneously worked for the Town of New Hartford as a School Bus Operator for over 35 years, until his retirement.
Tony was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He also loved food and was happiest when he was with family and friends at the dinner table, especially when his daughter-in-law, Debbie and her mother, Ann, would cook for Tony. It was the highlight of his day. A truly unique individual, his presence will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his beloved son and daughter-in-law, Anthony, Jr. and Deborah Robertelli, of Sauquoit; his grandchildren, Ryan Robertelli, Sean Robertelli, Kayla Graff and Lynn Weibel; his nephews and nieces, Frank Robertelli, Jr., Louis and Lynne Robertelli and Lisa Beaton; his extended family, Antoinette "Ann" DeSantis, Michael and David DeSantis and Christine Juliano; and his dear friends, Antonia "Toni" Fusco, Ralph Comito, Pete and Debbie Huckabone, Ed Lasak, Tom Arcuri, Tim Wheelock, Pete Cania and David Roefaro.
He was predeceased by one brother, Frank Robertelli, Sr.; and one sister, Lucille Robertelli.
A special thank you is extended to the ICU staff at St. Luke's Hospital and also to Toni Fusco and Pete Huckabone for always being there for Tony.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery.
.