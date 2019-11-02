|
Rev. Anthony P. LaFache
UTICA - The Reverend Anthony P. LaFache was called to a fuller life of love, truth, and compassion when he went home to his Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Born in Brady Maternal Hospital in Albany, he was the son of the late Anthony P., Sr. and Angeline M. "Angela" (Thomas) LaFache. A graduate of New Hartford High School, he received his Bachelor's degree in History and English from Utica College of Syracuse University and a Master's degree in Education Administration. Following a brief period of teaching, Anthony attended Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell, CT and St. Bonaventure University where he was ordained to the Catholic priesthood. Rev. LaFache later received a Master's degree in Divinity from Catholic University. He taught Latin, Sociology, and Religion at Notre Dame High School, and held a pastorate at St. Mary's Church on South Street. His assignments were successfully served at St. Bartholomew's Church in Norwich, NY and at St. Matthew's Church in East Syracuse. He was also very proud of his studies and degree from the Simmons School of Mortuary Science which gave him great insight into a field that he was so passionate about. Rev. LaFache was both Associate Pastor and Pastor at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church in Utica for over twenty years. He currently was priest in residence at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church; Father Richard Dellos who was his classmate offered guidance and friendship.
In the words of his dear friend Father Mark Pasik:
Our Lord said "When I was sick you visited me", and this was one of the hallmark or gifts of God, the Holy Spirit, that was ensued into the Priestly life of Father LaFache. His intense dedication to the patients at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center under the inspiration of our native Saint, Marianne Cope, became an extended gift of healing for those patients who needed the presence of Christ, the Divine Physician in their lives. Regardless of the time, day or night, Father became available to administer the Sacraments as well as Holy Mass. As a teacher at Notre Dame High School, the qualities of his crystal clear Catholic Faith were also incorporated into the lives of his students who will remember him very well. The commission of a Priest is to preach, teach, and sanctify and was complimented by his intense appreciation for the history, culture, and living Tradition of the Church. One could say that he was called unsteady in his faith in Christ in the midst of a chaotic new century, but that is to say he preached Christ fully in season and out of season as holy scripture directs. He will be affectionately remembered by his brother Priests as being caring, sympathetic, and intelligent in his conversations with an ability to listen rather than hear.
He is now reunited with his sister, Elizabeth Anne LaFache, infant sister, Christine LaFache, and his brother, Louis Charles LaFache, all who preceded him. He leaves his aunts, Constance "Connie" Cooper, Geraldine Dinardo, and Mary Consola; many cousins, especially acknowledging Paul Taylor LaFache, Theresa Custodero Tripolone (Carmen N. Tripolone 5/16/2018), Anthony J. LaFache, Esq. (Linda M. LaFache 12/26/2018), Elizabeth L. and Ronald Sacco; Mel Lanci, Gerry Caropreso; and the Dinardo, Thomas, and King cousins; as well as second cousins who he adored; his many Godchildren including Joseph Dinardo; nieces and nephews, Louis C. LaFache, Jr., Kristen and William Claudio, Sandi and Eric Altman, and Robert Almond; great-nieces, great-nephews; and his sister-in-law, Fran LaFache. Rev. LaFache will be remembered by his countless friends including Patricia "Pat" Bennett, David Piacentino, the Saturday evening priest group especially Rev. Richard Dellos, Rev. Joseph Zareski, Rev. Joseph Moskal, Rev. John Mikalajunas, Rev. Mark Pasik, Rev. John Quinn, Rev. David Sambor, Rev. Donald Hebert, Rev. Michael Bundz, and always kept in his heart the memory of Msgr. William Donovan, Msgr. Hayes, and Msgr. John Flanagan. He was predeceased by his uncle and aunt, Louis F. and Dorothy (Robinson) LaFache; and cousins, Louis Francis LaFache, Jr., and Ricky Moskal.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia Street, Utica, NY 13502. Vigil Services for Deceased Priest will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Rev. LaFache's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday morning at 11:00 at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church officiated by Most Reverend Bishop Douglas J. Lucia. Entombment will take place in the Private Family Mausoleum at their convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019