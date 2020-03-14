Home

Services
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
1941 - 2020
Anthony Peter Comito Obituary
Anthony Peter Comito 1941 - 2020
VERNON - Mr. Anthony "Tony" Comito, of Vernon, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Tony was born to the late Peter and Josephine (Laino) Comito on November 23, 1941.
Tony retired from the City of Utica Sign Shop Department. He was a resident of the Vernon area for many years. Tony was well-known and well-liked by many. He was an avid horseracing fan and was often found at Vernon Downs.
Surviving Tony are many cousins, especially acknowledging Nick Laino, Ann Theresa Derrico, LouAnn Mandronico and Tom Arcuri. Also, many special friends, namely Kristin Otto and her daughter, Lydia, William Atwell, Joseph Barbato and Philip Sacco. He was predeceased by his parents; and his twin brother, Nicholas, whom he held dear to his heart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tony's Memorial Service which will commence on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Friends are invited to call from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Malecki Funeral Home, 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
