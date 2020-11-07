Anthony Peter Tramacera 1944 - 2020
HARRISBURG, NC- Anthony (Tony) Peter Tramacera, 76, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Harrisburg, surrounded by family and his beloved dog, Katie.
Tony was born April 9, 1944, in Utica, to the late Peter Anthony Tramacera and the late Josephine Argento Tramacera. Tony was a graduate of SUNY-Oswego, with a degree in Teaching. After graduation, he taught vocational education in Plumbing. He became a Master Plumber and helped run the family business. He spent most of his career working in land development developing communities in Utica and the greater Charlotte Area.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dominick Tramacera, of Utica; and his sister, Marie Humphrey, of AZ.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Linda Marguerite Tramacera, of the home; his son, Peter Tramacera, of Raleigh, NC, with his wife, Julie and son, Brooks; his son, Mark Tramacera, of Concord, NC and his wife, Meghan and daughter, Isabella. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Katherine Tramacera; nephews, Anthony Tramacera and Michael Tramacera; and his niece, Mary Farley, of Utica. He also is survived by his sister in-law, Rosemary Zarnoch and her husband, Valentine, of Clinton. He loved his nephews, Daniel and Matthew Moorhead and Phillip Dudajek.
Tony was a devout Catholic and active member of his church, St. Thomas Aquinas of Charlotte, NC. He was also a Fourth degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus of Charlotte, NC. Tony loved to cook and shared many memories in the kitchen with his "Best Buddy", Ray Gaudin, of Potomac, MD. Tony also loved to golf, fish and spend time crafting his wood working. He loved working with his hands and home remodeling. His joy was spending beloved time with family, especially his grandchildren.
A private memorial service to celebrate his life, will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Deacon Joe Diaz. Webcasting will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the instructions are as follows: www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com
; click on the service tab; click on webcasting; then choose the Harrisburg location. You will then be able to view.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Tramacera family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
