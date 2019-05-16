|
Anthony R. "Ishkie" Collea 1931 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Anthony R. "Ishkie" Collea, age 87, of New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his family at his side.
Born in Utica, NY, on November 11, 1931, Anthony was the son of the late Dominick and Maryann (Amarosa) Collea. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School.
A proud veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Collea honorably served his country from 1951-1955 in the United States Navy. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Ishkie continued his education at Utica College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
On November 28, 1964, in Utica, he married the former M. Felicia Elefante. Felicia passed away in May of 1972.
Anthony began his work career with Rome Air Force Base and later accepted a position with Tele Signal Corporation, in Long Island, as the Director of Contracts and Negotiations.
On July 29, 1999, at St. Thomas Church in New Hartford, he married the former Joyce S. Jordan. The couple shared in a union filled with love and a strong devotion for each other and their families. An avid sports enthusiast, Anthony excelled in many sports, but especially enjoyed basketball. He played on his high school, Naval and college teams. His passion for sports led him to volunteer as the Assistant Coach at Utica Free Academy (UFA).
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he served as an usher for many years; he was a long-time member of the Tau Phi Zeta Fraternity of Utica.
Ishkie's family was the center of his life, he was a guiding force for his wife, children and grandchildren. Above all things, he enjoyed spending time with his family and many special friends. His charismatic personality and charm will forever be remembered.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce; a son, Dr. Rufus Collea and his wife, Tracy Collea, of Mechanicsville, NY; two step-daughters, Rochelle "Shelly" Wnuk, of Rome and Christine Lindquist and her husband, Kevin Lindquist, of MD; four cherished grandchildren, Felicia A. Collea, Gianna L. Collea, Mathew Wolkowicz and Melissa Wolkowicz; a beloved great-grandson, Greyson Kidd; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Rosemary Battey, of Syracuse and Theresa and Roger D'Aprix, of Rochester; his in-laws, Richard Jordan and Robert Jordan, both of Whitesboro and Dr. Angela M. Elefante, of Utica. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alphonse and Stella Jordan; a sister-in-law, Mary Jordan; and a brother-in-law, John Battey.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Michael Kelberman, Sally O'Callaghan, FNP and Dr. Sujitha Amalanayagam, for their guidance, compassion and genuine concern displayed to Anthony and his family throughout his illness.
In keeping with Anthony's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated with Military Honors, on Saturday morning, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica, NY. The Collea family will receive visitors in church immediately following the Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
Please consider memorial contributions in Anthony's memory to Ziyara Shriners, PO Box 40, 8209 Halsey Road, Whitesboro, NY 13492, in support of . Envelopes will be available at church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2019