Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Sparano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony ""Tony"" Sparano


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Anthony ""Tony"" Sparano Obituary
BOCA RATON, FL - Tony was born in Mechanicville, NY on June 16, 1930 and passed away on November 25, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL.
He is survived by his nieces, Ara Kourgiantakis and Alexis Kagiliery; sister, Philomena "Mina" Rinaldi and family, Spencer and Olivia Lee, Debbie Landoskey and Donna Kagiliery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Sparano; and his best friend, Theodore Kagiliery.
He proudly served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Boston University. He was a retired Art Teacher at Adirondack Central School.
Some thought of Tony as a "mystery man", but to us he was a pure light and love. He loved to cook, the ponies, Yankees, music, his "shows" and a winning scratch-off ticket. He made our family complete and is deeply missed.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -