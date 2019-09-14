Home

Anthony V. Carlo 1954 - 2019
SAN ANTONIO - Anthony V. Carlo, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
Son of the late Frank P. and Palma Maggio Carlo, he was raised and educated in Utica. He attended St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1972. During that time, he also worked as a cadet with the Utica Police Dept. He then entered the US Air Force and retired in 1993, following a decorated career as a USAF Security Police Officer and then as a USAF Special Operations Command Para Rescueman. He was also an active duty San Antonio Police Officer who served over 25 years in the department.
Anthony is survived by his wife and daughter, Julianna and Caitlin Carlo; sister, Mary Theresa Bertke; nieces, Mary Palma Bertke and Courtney (Richard) Enos; great-niece and great-nephew; two aunts, Helen Maggio and Isabele Maggio; and several cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Samuel F. Carlo.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, Jay St.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
