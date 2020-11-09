Antoinette Bambino 1925 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Antoinette Bambino, 95, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, at the Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Born in Utica on July 5, 1925, Antoinette was the daughter of the late Tuccella and Peter Vasta. She graduated from Proctor High School.
On May 27, 1950 Antoinette was joined in marriage to Vincent Bambino at St. Agnes Church. They shared a blessed and happy marriage of 63 years before Vincent's passing on February 8, 2013.
A communicant of the Church of the Lady of the Rosary, she was active in the Rosary Society, enjoyed assisting with the parish spaghetti dinners and was devout in her attendance of weekly Novenas with her sister, Marie. Other hobbies included ceramics, decoupage and drawing.
For many years, Antoinette worked as a secretary at Joseph & Feiss Company and later at Wolak, Inc.
She is survived by her son, Michael Bambino, New Hartford; brother-in-law, Jack DelGado; Godchildren, Peter DelGado and Kathy Cataldo; special nephews, Anthony Internicola, Peter (Melanie) DelGado and Jack (Kim) DelGado; niece, Gina (David) Taylor; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marie DelGado; sister-in-law, Carmella Internicola; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Bambino and Angelo Bambino.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 3rd Floor of the Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the care provided to Antoinette during her time as a resident.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Family will receive guests following the Mass. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary in Antoinette's name. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.

