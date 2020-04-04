Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul W Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
585-544-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Braund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette "Toni" Braund


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette "Toni" Braund Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Braund 1923 - 2020
IRONDEQUOIT, NY - Antoinette "Toni" Constance Braund (Toomey) passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 96.
Daughter of Isadore Tamasaucka and Constance Soulis. Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Richard John Braund; siblings, Julius Toomey, Helen Puleo, Victoria "Vicki" Claeys, Ann Percy and Virginia "Ginny" Kling. Beloved mother of her surviving children, Anna Maria "Tildy" Grace, and Rusty (Michelle) Braund; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Toni was always full of life and love for everyone around her, especially her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, Utica, NY.
To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit harrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -