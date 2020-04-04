|
Antoinette "Toni" Braund 1923 - 2020
IRONDEQUOIT, NY - Antoinette "Toni" Constance Braund (Toomey) passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 96.
Daughter of Isadore Tamasaucka and Constance Soulis. Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Richard John Braund; siblings, Julius Toomey, Helen Puleo, Victoria "Vicki" Claeys, Ann Percy and Virginia "Ginny" Kling. Beloved mother of her surviving children, Anna Maria "Tildy" Grace, and Rusty (Michelle) Braund; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Toni was always full of life and love for everyone around her, especially her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, Utica, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020