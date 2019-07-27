|
Antoinette "Nettie" Graziadei 1934 - 2019
CLINTON - Antoinette "Nettie" DeLeonardis Graziadei, of Clinton and formerly of Oriskany, was released from her earthly existence on May 7, 2019 following a long battle with dementia.
Antoinette was born in Oceanside, NY on June 17, 1934, to Michael and Francesca (Belacicco) DeLeonardis. She graduated from Valley Stream Central High in 1953 and Cortland State Teachers' College in 1957. It was while pursuing her B.S. Degree in Physical Education that she met her husband, Robert J. Graziadei. Antoinette taught physical education in the Utica City Schools, Chadwicks Union Free School and Sauquoit Valley Central School. Antoinette loved spending time with her family and friends and returning to her beloved Long Island for family celebrations and visits. She was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, NY.
Surviving Antoinette are her husband, Robert Graziadei and her four children, Deb Driscoll, Linda (Dr. Danny) Schust, PhD., Bobbi Graziadei and James (Melissa) Graziadei; and six grandchildren, Jordan Graziadei, Erin Driscoll, Gabrielle Schust, Alexander Schust, Hope Schust and Equinox Graziadei. She also leaves two siblings, Teresa Crawford and Dominick DeLeonardis, both of Florida; and Robert Graziadei, husband of the deceased.
She was preceeded in death by a son-in-law, David Driscoll; her parents, Michael and Francesca DeLeonardis; and three siblings, John DeLeonardis, Donado DeLeonardis and Palma Muzio.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Woods Rd., Whitesboro, NY. Weather permitting, the service will be outdoors in Section 19 of Mt. Olivet. In case of rain, the service will be held in the cemetery chapel.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019