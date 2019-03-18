|
Antoinette M. Mangano-Imundo 1919 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Antoinette M. (Fricano) Mangano-Imundo, age 99, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for Central NY with her loving family by her side.
Born in Buffalo, NY on November 5, 1919, Antoinette was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Maria (Sorgi) Fricano. She was raised and educated in Buffalo.
Antoinette was proud to have worked during World War II with Curtiss-Wright Aircraft where she was a riveter on P40 War Hawks. On June 15, 1946 in Buffalo she married Henry P. Mangano with whom she shared 35 years prior to his passing on September 23, 1981. They were in love with one another, and they opened their home to family in times of need. She was blessed with a second union on July 16, 1988 when she wed John I. Imundo who passed away on September 18, 1996. They shared a special, devoted relationship that enabled her to enjoy their retirement time of life.
Antoinette began her working career at Berger's Department Store, and later worked at The Boston Store in the Housewares Department where fine China was her forté. She subsequently was employed by the Utica City School District in the Central Kitchen. At all of her positions, she was respected, loved, and appreciated for her kind and helpful ways. She was the matriarch of her family and was committed to her children as they grew older. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Antoinette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen A. and Gary Plescia; and her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Patti Mangano. She held close to her heart the memory of her daughter, Rosemary Juidiciani who passed away on December 10, 2015. She also leaves her son-in-law, Robert A. Juidiciani. She will be remembered by her grandchildren, Renee and Tyson Redpath, David and Loretta Plescia, and Jon Paul Mangano; great-grandchildren, Helena, Thatcher and Weston Redpath, Marcus James Plescia, Kayla and Davin Mangano; sisters, Jennie Morosco, and Mary Petrelli; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Antonina Fricano; sister-in-law, Adele Fricano; brother-in-law, Anthony Fanti; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Fanti, and Carmella Lensenhuber; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Jr. and Marie Fricano, Michael and Grace Lytle, Richard and Antoinette Fricano, and Anthony Fricano; and her brothers-in-laws, Joseph Morosco, Thomas Petrelli, and John Lensenhuber.
The family extends sincere appreciation to the staff of the Presbyterian Home for the compassionate care provided to Antoinette during her stay.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Antoinette's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. James Cesta. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express an act of kindness in Antoinette's memory may make a donation to Road to Home Animal Rescue—Lainey's Army; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019