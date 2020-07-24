Antoinette (Rabbia) Simone 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Antoinette Simone, 92, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Antoinette was born in Utica, on July 28, 1927, daughter of the late Paul, Sr. and Theresa (Lia/Leo) Rabbia. She was educated in local schools and a 1946 graduate of TR Proctor High School. On August 21, 1948, Antoinette was joined in marriage to Anthony D. Simone. The couple shared over 52 loving years of marriage. Her beloved Tony passed away March 4, 2000. For many years, Antoinette worked as a secretary at Utica College Library and later, in the office for Oneida County. Antoinette was an active member of the Whitesboro and New York Mills Senior Centers. Antoinette especially enjoyed her job of selling bingo cards at the Whitesboro Senior Center.
A loving mother and grandmother, Antoinette will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Sam Vedete, of New Hartford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Nancy Simone, of Winter Park, CO and Richard and Debra Simone, of Marcy; one son-in-law, Mark Lee, of Rochester; grandchildren, Mark and Katherine Vedete, Christopher and Katie Vedete, Marshall and Marisa Simone, Morgan and Sydney Lee and Richard, Jr. and Mason Simone; three great-grandchildren, Nico and Claire Vedete and Vivian Vedete; one sister, Emily Surace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Renee Simone-Lee; and two brothers, Sam and Paul Rabbia.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. CDC and NYS guidelines will be in effect with face masks, social distancing and attendance registry required for all attendees.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cedarbrook, Dr. John Pylman, as well as the caregivers at the Siegenthaler Center, especially Irene, for the loving care shown their mom. In consideration of her care, please consider donations in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
