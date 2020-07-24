1/1
Antoinette (Rabbia) Simone
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette (Rabbia) Simone 1927 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Antoinette Simone, 92, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Antoinette was born in Utica, on July 28, 1927, daughter of the late Paul, Sr. and Theresa (Lia/Leo) Rabbia. She was educated in local schools and a 1946 graduate of TR Proctor High School. On August 21, 1948, Antoinette was joined in marriage to Anthony D. Simone. The couple shared over 52 loving years of marriage. Her beloved Tony passed away March 4, 2000. For many years, Antoinette worked as a secretary at Utica College Library and later, in the office for Oneida County. Antoinette was an active member of the Whitesboro and New York Mills Senior Centers. Antoinette especially enjoyed her job of selling bingo cards at the Whitesboro Senior Center.
A loving mother and grandmother, Antoinette will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Sam Vedete, of New Hartford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Nancy Simone, of Winter Park, CO and Richard and Debra Simone, of Marcy; one son-in-law, Mark Lee, of Rochester; grandchildren, Mark and Katherine Vedete, Christopher and Katie Vedete, Marshall and Marisa Simone, Morgan and Sydney Lee and Richard, Jr. and Mason Simone; three great-grandchildren, Nico and Claire Vedete and Vivian Vedete; one sister, Emily Surace; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Renee Simone-Lee; and two brothers, Sam and Paul Rabbia.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. CDC and NYS guidelines will be in effect with face masks, social distancing and attendance registry required for all attendees.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cedarbrook, Dr. John Pylman, as well as the caregivers at the Siegenthaler Center, especially Irene, for the loving care shown their mom. In consideration of her care, please consider donations in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Online memorial at MattFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Matt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved