1/1
Antonio Hernandez Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Hernandez, Jr. 1961 - 2020
N. UTICA - Antonio "Big Tony" Hernandez, Jr., of Utica, went to be with the Lord after an accident on November 2nd, 2020. He was in the arms of his loving family at the time of his passing.
Antonio was born in Newark, NJ. He served an honorable enlistment in the United States Air Force, where he received a distinguished service medal for heroism. He retired as a Teamster after 30 years of employment. Antonio was married to the love of his life, Georgia Hernandez, in 1982.
"Big Tony's" smile lit up a room; he was a gentle giant with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. Forever in our hearts, we shall remember him and his amazing personality.
Antonio is survived by his wife children and grandchildren: Georgia, Gina, Antonio (Jessica), Marisa, Isabel, Christopher, Anastasia and Jaxon, all of Utica, NY; and his siblings and many nieces and nephews: Rosa, Lisa and Philippe, all of Orlando, FL.
Visitation for family and friends is Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a service at the conclusion of visitation. Face coverings are required when entering and while in the building. Social distancing and contract tracing protocols must be observed.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved