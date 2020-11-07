Antonio Hernandez, Jr. 1961 - 2020
N. UTICA - Antonio "Big Tony" Hernandez, Jr., of Utica, went to be with the Lord after an accident on November 2nd, 2020. He was in the arms of his loving family at the time of his passing.
Antonio was born in Newark, NJ. He served an honorable enlistment in the United States Air Force, where he received a distinguished service medal for heroism. He retired as a Teamster after 30 years of employment. Antonio was married to the love of his life, Georgia Hernandez, in 1982.
"Big Tony's" smile lit up a room; he was a gentle giant with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. Forever in our hearts, we shall remember him and his amazing personality.
Antonio is survived by his wife children and grandchildren: Georgia, Gina, Antonio (Jessica), Marisa, Isabel, Christopher, Anastasia and Jaxon, all of Utica, NY; and his siblings and many nieces and nephews: Rosa, Lisa and Philippe, all of Orlando, FL.
Visitation for family and friends is Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a service at the conclusion of visitation. Face coverings are required when entering and while in the building. Social distancing and contract tracing protocols must be observed.
