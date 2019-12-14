|
April Owens 1985 - 2019
UTICA - April Owens (Miller) peacefully left this world on December 12, 2019 in the arms of her beloved husband, surrounded by her family, in the comfort of the home that she and her husband made together.
April was born on March 4, 1985 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She attended Holy Name High School in Worcester and received a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and Psychology from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY.
April had a passion for running and could often be found running through the streets of Utica or in local road races such as the Boilermaker and Falling Leaves. She also had a passion for health and wellness. Through extensive research, April became somewhat of an expert in alternative health and loved providing information and guidance to friends and family who came to her for advice.
April found her calling when she took an entry level position with the Mohawk Valley Perinatal Network in Utica, NY. After only four years, she rose to the level of Executive Director, a position that she held for two years until declining health left her unable to work.
April is survived by her adoring husband, Colin Owens and their 3 year-old Yorkie, Brady, of Utica; her parents, Jeffrey and Laura Miller; and sisters, Ashleigh Miller and Brittany (Steven) Spano, all of Massachusetts; biological father, Gerald Davis; and brothers, Stephen and Daith Davis, all of Tennessee; her in-laws, Judy Owens-Manley and Brian Manley and Robert and Karla Owens; treasured nieces and nephews; a large extended family; and many intimate friends.
April was predeceased by her grandmothers, Arline Jobin and Sandy Thibault; and her grandfather, Ferdinand Jobin.
The family welcomes everyone to pay their respects at Orchard Hall, Sauquoit, NY, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st and to stay for a brief Celebration of Life Ceremony. April will be cremated and her ashes scattered on the beaches of Hawaii. After visiting once, April said, "Once you have seen Hawaii, why would you ever go anywhere else?".
Donations in April's memory may be made to The Neighborhood Center on behalf of the Mohawk Valley Perinatal Program, where April gave her heart and soul for six years. Also please consider Hospice & Palliative Care (www.hospicecareinc.org).
To view April's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019