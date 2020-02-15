|
Arlene E. (Geraci) Calabrese
BALDWINSVILLE, NY - Arlene E. (Geraci) Calabrese, 91, of Baldwinsville and formerly of Utica, passed away, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Agosto and Angelo Geraci (Bushy Graham) and the granddaughter of the late Caroline Agosto. Arlene was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School and married her husband, James A. "Babe" Calabrese, on October 18, 1952.
Besides her parents and grandmother, Arlene was predeceased by her stepfather, Ernest F. Centolella; aunt, Antoinette Agosto; and great uncles, Joseph and Michael Detrano.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband, "Babe"; her sons, Stephen, James and Dr. Paul and their spouses; grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Ava, Olivia and Nicholas; and sister-in-law, Carmelita Calabrese.
Per Arlene's wishes, funeral services were private. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
Contributions in Arlene's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020