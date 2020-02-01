|
Arlene Somer 1940 - 2019
ADVANCE, NC - We are saddened to report that Arlene Somer, age 79, died, suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Advance, NC, on November 6, 2019.
She is survived by her brother, David Kullen; her children, Nora and Shubert Somer; her son-in-law, Kevin Bogdanow; her grandson, Gus Bogdanow; her cats, Koko and Ming; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard Somer.
Arlene will be fondly remembered for her friendship and sense of humor, having shared many laughs with her friends and family over the years.
She met many friends through her community involvement during her 40 years in Clinton, NY. She and Richard were founding members of the Mohawk Valley Astronomical Society, where she served as President and Treasurer and shared her astronomical skills at public stargazing events. She enjoyed the arts and supported local arts groups and activities, serving on the Board and various committees for the Kirkland Art Center and Sculpture Space. As a proud Democrat, she was a driving force in the Kirkland Democrats and helped organize events, canvassed for candidates, provided information to voters and worked the polls on Election Day. She was very proud to have been part of the successful "Turn Kirkland Blue" campaign and was instrumental in the effort to keep fracking out of New York State.
She met many of her friends during her time with NBT Bank in Clinton, New Hartford and Norwich. Like many women of her generation, her early adult career was as a wife and mother; but, as was also true for her generation, economic changes led her into the workforce in her early 30's, taking on a job as a bank teller. So started a 30-year career in banking, in which she advanced through the ranks to Branch Manager and eventually to Vice President. In this position, she was able to travel extensively in a broad area from Scranton, PA to Massena, NY, an activity she greatly enjoyed for the chances to meet new people and visit new places.
Arlene will also be remembered for her cooking. Although in later years she grew tired of it, throughout most of her adult life she made gourmet meals from around the world for her family; and for parties she pulled out all the stops and kicked it up a notch. Even tent camping in the middle of the Colorado desert could include a huo kuo dinner, complete with a real charcoal Mongolian firepot. That spirit of adventure and preparing good food will live on through the next generations to come as her grandson has so ably demonstrated.
Arlene loved her family and was excited to spend time with her out-of-town children and grandson whenever they came to visit. With two children working for airlines, the entire family took many trips to new places in Europe and around the country. After her move to North Carolina, she was able to see Shubert almost every day and they became especially close during her year there.
Arlene loved music, dance, literature, poetry and the visual arts. She enjoyed playing the piano, drawing and sketching, counted cross-stitch and writing. She was concerned for the well-being of the planet and its living creatures and took care of a small feral cat population which lived in the woods behind her house in Clinton. She also enjoyed tending and spending time in her herb and flower garden, usually accompanied by her cats.
She was in good health and was taken from us too soon. She will surely be missed by those she touched.
In accordance with her wishes, Arlene was cremated and her ashes will be scattered to return back to nature.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020