Arnette Jefferson 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Arnette Jefferson, 76, crossed over into Glory on June 20th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 7th, 1943, in Henry County Alabama, to the late Howard and Eunice (Bowens) Deese. She was educated in the Utica City School district and graduated from Utica Free Academy, in 1961.
She married Jerrold Jefferson, Sr. on November 7th, 1964 and to this union five children were born, Jerrold Jefferson, Jr., Allen D. Jefferson, Adrian Jefferson, Natalie and Nathan Jefferson.
One of her first jobs was at General Electric (GE). She worked for GE for 10 years and was proud of her job, because as a young African-American woman during that time, she made 25 dollars/hour. Arnette found new employment at the New York Telephone (NYNEX).
After retiring from the New York Telephone Company with 30 years of service, Arnette served homebound seniors, by delivering Meals on Wheels from its home station located at St. Martin DePores Youth Center and as a Board of Education and Board Election Poll Site Inspector. Arnette was a life member of Hope Chapel A.M.E. Zion church, where she humbly served for over 50 years.
Sharing in the Celebration of her Life and the pleasant memories made, are her children, Jerrold Jefferson, Jr., Utica, NY, Nathan (Maria Salazar) Jefferson, Port Washington, NY, Jacqulyn (Larry) Grant and Antoinette Page, both of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Cameron Curtis, Ashley (Zachary) Engram, Utica, NY, Cyril (Raven) Jefferson, High Point, NC, Isaiah Jefferson, Josiah Jefferson, Nakiah Jefferson and Mariah Jefferson, all of Utica, NY, Aaron Page, Jerome Washington, Nigeria Grant and Nafees Grant, all of Philadephia, PA, Arnise Moore, Desmend Brown and Jasmine Brown, of Utica, NY, Isabella and Nathanyel Salazar Jefferson, Port Washington, NY; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Page and Alyssa Driskell, Philadelphia, PA, Caleb McLean, Jr., Zaccai Engram, Zakhar Engram, Ashawn Engram, Tobiah Engram, Taliah Engram, and Believe Engram, all of Utica, NY, Cyril Jefferson, Jr. and Royce Jefferson. both of High Point. NC; godchildren, Gloria Jean Harris, Chesterfield, VA, Monique Pearson, of Milan, Italy, Sylvanus Jones, Kingsport, TN, Marcus Pearson and Kevin Curtis, Utica, NY; sisters, Belinda Dennison, Ithaca, NY, Delphine Brody, of Philadelphia, PA; brothers, Jonny Bradham, Philadephia, PA, Duane Gray, Whitesboro, NY, Stanford Gray, Ithaca, NY, Donald King, Syracuse, NY, Bobbie (Mytsooko) King, Esq. Attorney at Law, St. Thomas, VI, Justin Clark and Charles Pearson, both of Utica, NY.
Arnette was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Eunice (Bowens) Deese; husband, Jerrold Jefferson, Sr.; sons, Allen Demetrius Jefferson and Adrean Jefferson; daughter, Natalie Denise Jefferson; and goddaughter, Shaunte' Evans.
Arrangements entrusted to T. Revels-Gibson. Calling hours on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Memorial Service to follow immediately at 11 a.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019