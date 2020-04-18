|
Art Brink
WHITESBORO - Art Brink, 74, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home, New Hartford.
He was born in Utica a son of the late William A. and Muriel (Lessey) Brink. He was a 1964 graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools.
At one time, he was a salesmen with Amway and also did internet sales.
He was a member of the former St. Anne's Catholic Church, Whitesboro and currently, St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. He enjoyed his high school reunions and visiting with his many high school classmates.
He is survived by his brother and best friend, William Brink, of Whitesboro; his cousins, Judy Whiddon, of Tifton, GA, Paula and Tom Savary, of Ladies Island, SC, Earl and Amy Conee, of Rochester, NY and Carol Savary and her husband, George Koster, of San Francisco, CA.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Art's many friends and family members for their many acts of kindness over the years. Also a special thank you to the Presbyterian Home for the wonderful care and compassion given to Art during his final days.
Because of the current CDC Regulations with the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider a memorial contribution to the Presbyterian Home, 4290 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Dept., 171 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro, NY 13492 in Art's memory.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020