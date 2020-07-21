1/1
Arthur A. Kahler
FORESTPORT - Arthur A. Kahler, 70, of Bellingertown Road, husband of Kathleen (Janusz), passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice.
A native of Utica, Mr. Kahler served in the US Air Force. For many years, was employed at A-1 Auto Salvage Yard, Utica.
In addition to his wife, Art is survived by one daughter, Christine (Travis) Dam, Whitesboro; one son, Arthur (Danielle) Kahler, Westernville; four grandchildren; and one sister, Louise Cooper.
Art's family wishes to extend a note of sincere appreciation to Dr. Desai and Windy Mitchell.
In keeping with his wishes, services will be private; there are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, New York 13413.
His arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, NY.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
