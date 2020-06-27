Attilio F. "Til" Cucci 1923 - 2020
NORTH UTICA - Mr. Attilio F. "Til" Cucci, age 97, passed to his Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 with his family by his side, and when he crossed over, he was reunited with his parents, sister, and grandson Michael who welcomed him with love and open arms.
Attilio was the son of the late Frank A. and Virginia (Inserra) Cucci. On April 29, 1950, he married the former Marie J. Bernardi. They were a dedicated couple for 70 years, …they loved each other to the very end. Til was grateful that God granted him a family who adored, respected, and honored him throughout his life, as his roles expanded from husband, to father, to grandpa and poppie. They were the greatest blessings of his life.
Attilio is survived by his sweetheart, Marie; his children and their loves, Marlene A. Duniec and Peter Duniec Jr., Frank S. Cucci and Toni Costello, and Richard M. Cucci and Frances (Maggiore) Laufer; grandchildren, Peter A. III and Jennifer Duniec, the cherished memory of his grandson Michael Frank Duniec who passed on November 11, 2005; Angela and Jason Rice, and twins Anne Marie (and her husband Luke Haumesser), Anthony Cucci (and Anna Dussing), and Matthew Laufer and Francesca Laufer; great-grandchildren, Mikaela Jayne, and Tyler; Thomas, and Lucas; and his sister, Palmina "Polly" Brock. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, brother-in-law Richard F. Lupi; and friends with whom he enjoyed life, shared fun times, and traveled, Jane Doti (late Rock), Marie Bell (late Cosmo), and many couple friends who preceded him. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosella C. Lupi; in-laws, James G. "Jim" Brock Sr., and Antoinette and Rocco "Doc" Zito; and brother-in-law, Pasquale Bernardi.
Memorial donations in Attilio's honor may be directed to the Central NY Chapter #490 Military Order of the Purple Heart online at https://www.purpleheart.org/donate/ or by mail to MOPH National Headquarters, 5413 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 10:15-11:15 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. Taps Our Duty will be present to honor Til's military service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Attilio's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:30 immediately upon the conclusion of visitation at the church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
NORTH UTICA - Mr. Attilio F. "Til" Cucci, age 97, passed to his Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 with his family by his side, and when he crossed over, he was reunited with his parents, sister, and grandson Michael who welcomed him with love and open arms.
Attilio was the son of the late Frank A. and Virginia (Inserra) Cucci. On April 29, 1950, he married the former Marie J. Bernardi. They were a dedicated couple for 70 years, …they loved each other to the very end. Til was grateful that God granted him a family who adored, respected, and honored him throughout his life, as his roles expanded from husband, to father, to grandpa and poppie. They were the greatest blessings of his life.
Attilio is survived by his sweetheart, Marie; his children and their loves, Marlene A. Duniec and Peter Duniec Jr., Frank S. Cucci and Toni Costello, and Richard M. Cucci and Frances (Maggiore) Laufer; grandchildren, Peter A. III and Jennifer Duniec, the cherished memory of his grandson Michael Frank Duniec who passed on November 11, 2005; Angela and Jason Rice, and twins Anne Marie (and her husband Luke Haumesser), Anthony Cucci (and Anna Dussing), and Matthew Laufer and Francesca Laufer; great-grandchildren, Mikaela Jayne, and Tyler; Thomas, and Lucas; and his sister, Palmina "Polly" Brock. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, brother-in-law Richard F. Lupi; and friends with whom he enjoyed life, shared fun times, and traveled, Jane Doti (late Rock), Marie Bell (late Cosmo), and many couple friends who preceded him. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosella C. Lupi; in-laws, James G. "Jim" Brock Sr., and Antoinette and Rocco "Doc" Zito; and brother-in-law, Pasquale Bernardi.
Memorial donations in Attilio's honor may be directed to the Central NY Chapter #490 Military Order of the Purple Heart online at https://www.purpleheart.org/donate/ or by mail to MOPH National Headquarters, 5413 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 10:15-11:15 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. Taps Our Duty will be present to honor Til's military service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Attilio's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:30 immediately upon the conclusion of visitation at the church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.