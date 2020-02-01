|
Audrey J. Krutz 1941 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Audrey J. Krutz, 78, of Cooper St., passed away, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care, Clinton.
She was born, March 6, 1941, in Tacoma, WA, a daughter of Oscar and Ruth Boyd Kettlewell and was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Tacoma. On February 1, 1963, Audrey married Robert E. Krutz in Tacoma. He predeceased her in 1996. Audrey was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family. She was a member of the Kelly-Phillips American Legion Post #569 Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Edward (Delores) Krutz, on Rome and Patricia Wilson, of Daytona, FL; a sister, Delores Dikes, of Tacoma, WA; sister-in-law, Carol Kettlewell, of Tacoma, WA; brother, Michael Kettlewell (Cathy Miller), of University Place, WA; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her many special friends at Oliver Apartments, Oriskany Falls. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Krutz; and a brother, William "Bill" Kettlewell.
Graveside Services will be held in the Hillside Cemetery, Oriskany Falls, at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020