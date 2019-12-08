|
Audrey M. Edick 1932 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Audrey M. Edick, 87, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on May 1, 1932, in Rome, NY, a daughter of the late Ernest and Myrtle Whitemore Bryan and graduated from Rome Free Academy. In Rome, on December 15, 1951, Audrey married the love of her life Donald G. Edick.
Audrey worked for New York Telephone as an operator and later retired as a supervisor from Verizon after over 20 years of service.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford. Audrey was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Yankees and also enjoyed bowling and playing tennis. She loved her time in the sun and enjoyed relaxing and swimming at the beach.
Audrey loved her family dearly and was always willing to help them. She was also very supportive of her husband, Coach Edick, with all of the different teams he coached over the years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Donald G. Edick, of New Hartford; children, Donald Edick, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of CO, Kevin Edick and his companion, Michelle Marsh, of N. Utica, Laurie Grisham and her husband, Chris, of New Hartford and Doug Edick and his wife, Sue, of Ballston Lake; grandchildren, Justin Edick and his wife, Reyann, Ryan Edick, Mallory Kostrewa and her husband, Daniel, Joe Edick, Dalton, Rachel and Hailey Grisham, Mandi and Kris Battistoni and DJ Edick; great-grandchildren, Devon, Landen, Esaiah, Liam and Noah; and two sisters, Alice and Mary. She is also survived by two special friends, Joan and Gail.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Butala, Dr. Kannan and all the staff at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare for all the special care given to Audrey and her family.
The funeral will be on Wednesday, at 10:00, at the First United Methodist Church of New Hartford, 105 Genesee St., New Hartford. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the in memory of Audrey.
For online expressions of sympathy, go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019