|
|
Audrey M. Judge 1934 - 2019
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
NEW HARTFORD/LITTLE FALLS - Audrey M. (Conklin) Judge, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 22, 1934, in Sloatsburg, NY, to Grenville and Mildred (Royce) Conklin.
On February 12, 1953, Audrey married the love of her life, Robert Judge. They enjoyed a blessed union of 55 years prior to his passing on June 21, 2009. Audrey and Robert were the best parents who loved their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who ever had the opportunity to meet her.
Audrey was a kind and gentle soul who raised her children to be independent and strong people. Her life was filled with so many people who loved her.
She is survived by her children, MaryAnn (Don) Parker, Sandy Creek, Beverly (David) Burnham, New Hartford, Jeffrey W. Judge, Little Falls and Tony Rodriguez, New Hartford; beloved grandchildren, Michael Hines, Dana (Burnham) Sally, Jeffrey Judge, Jr., Lauren Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez along with her five great-grandchildren. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Robert Judge; and her granddaughter, Christina Judge.
In keeping with Audrey's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite animal shelter, as Mom always loved her dogs, especially her Yorkie, Willie.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019