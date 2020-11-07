Audrey Mae (Gilbert) Licari 1933 - 2020
CLINTON - Audrey Mae (Gilbert) Licari, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care with her family by her side.
Audrey was born on March 16, 1933, in Utica, the daughter of Earl and Margaret Gilbert. She was educated in Utica schools before marrying Salvatore Licari, with whom she shared a treasured union of 61 years.
Among the many jobs she held, Audrey's favorite was working at Hemstrought's Bakery in downtown Utica during the 1990s. She loved talking with her regular customers and met her dearest friend there, Ellen Mielnicki.
Hemstrought's treats could never compare to Audrey's cakes and cookies, especially her carrot cake, chocolate chip cookies and Christmas cutouts. When her kids were young, she would bake their teachers a sour cream coffee cake for Christmas, meticulously wrapping them in holiday paper and ribbons. The children would proudly present the cakes each year, ensuring the name Licari was always a welcome addition to any teacher's class roster!
Sharing her desserts was just one of the many ways Audrey was able to connect with people. She was genuinely interested in learning about others, hearing their stories and sharing advice when needed. In recent years, Audrey could be found at Panera in New Hartford most mornings, visiting with old friends and making a few new ones, too. This kindness and warmth led her to become a surrogate mother and grandmother to many.
Audrey took great pleasure in the wonderful miracles experienced throughout life. Whether watching birds gather at her birdfeeder or seeing her grandchildren grow, she marveled at the gift of life and never took it for granted. Audrey considered every new member of the family, through marriage, birth, or love, a gift from God and found purpose in caring for all of them. After losing her beloved husband, she did not let the currents of grief pull her under but instead, reveled in joy and gratitude for the life they shared and the family they built.
Her strength was rooted in faith, which she also instilled in her children. As a devout Catholic, Audrey found comfort in the grace of God through both good and bad times. This faith and the belief that she is once again united with her husband and cherished daughter, Andrea Brown, now bring solace to Audrey's family.
In addition to Salvatore and Andrea, Audrey was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Edward and William Gilbert, Mary Hill, Joan Briggs, Elaine Buck and Margaret Briggs; her parents-in-law, Salvatore and Philomena Licari; and a brother-in-law, Michael Licari.
She is survived by her children, Marie (Ken) Bord, of New Hartford, Diane (Dan) Lupinski, of New Hartford, Susan Licari, of New Hartford, Robert (Debbie) Licari, of Winterville, NC and Paul (Angela) Licari, of Syracuse; a son-in-law, Tim Brown, of Oneida; her grandchildren, Christine Bord (John Matthews), of Clinton, Anthony (Robin), Andrew (Ashley) and Vincent (Dot) Licari, all of NC, Robert (Anna) Licari, of Austin, TX, Todd Brown, of Sherrill, Rachel (Kevin) Sayles, of Sherrill, Marisa and Alicia Licari, of Syracuse; great-grandchildren, Allison, Mason, Thane, Allana and Oliver Licari, all of NC, August and Julian Licari, of Austin, TX and Harrison Sayles, of Sherrill; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Salvatore, Michael and John Licari, whom she nurtured as her own.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Clinton, for the excellent care and attention they provided to Audrey over the past two years.
Funeral arrangements are made through Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Kirkland Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
Memorial contributions can be made in Audrey's name to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
) or Hope House (hopehouseutica.org
), P.O. Box 161, Utica, NY 13503.
.