Audrey Van Vranken 1934 - 2019
HOLLAND PATENT- Audrey Van Vranken, 85, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, peacefully and at home in the loving presence of her family.
She was born on March 16, 1934 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of Ruth and Chesley Stickney. Audrey was a graduate of Holland Patent Central High School and St. Luke's Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
She was married to the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, Gary Van Vranken. They were married on September 10, 1955 and enjoyed a wonderful 64-year marriage. She and Gary had two beloved and devoted children, Matthew and Wendy.
Audrey was employed as an Operating Room Nurse at Memorial and St. Luke's Hospital for 37 years. She retired from St. Luke's in 1992 as the Head Nurse and In-Service Instructor of the operating rooms.
Through the years Audrey made many friends playing in various bridge groups. She was a gracious host, making those around her feel welcome and loved. She also had a passion for quilting and produced dozens of beautiful, hand stitched quilts. Her quilting skill was formally recognized in a first-place award at the 25th Annual Quilts Unlimited Show at the View, in Old Forge. Audrey's love for gardening often had people slowing as they passed by their home to view and enjoy the beautiful gardens. She was an avid reader, particularly enjoying the history of the Civil War and a loyal fan of the New York Mets.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Wendy Dean and husband, Paul; daughter-in-law, Kris White-Van Vranken; and grandchildren, Claire Van Vranken, Erica Egan (husband Michael), Vanessa Dean and Brandon Dean, as well as Lauren, Lindsay and Eric White; and a special great-granddaughter, Grace Egan. She is also survived by sister, Joyce Williams-Butts; brother, Kenneth Stickney; as well as several nieces and nephews. Audrey was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Barbara and husband, Robert White; brother-in-law, Roger Williams; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Carole Van Vranken; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Robert Jones; sister-in-law, Helene Stickney; and most importantly, she will be reunited in heaven with her son, Matthew, who passed away on May 18, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Dimbley Funeral Homes Inc. 7944 Steuben St in Holland Patent, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Holland Patent Cemetery.
Please join us at a reception to be held at the Leon R. Roberts American Legion Post following the burial service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to the Research Fund in honor of Matt Van Vranken at: The National Processing Center, , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or Hospice and Palliative Care at 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413-9954.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019