Augustine "Gus" Servello 1933 - 2020
CAPE CORAL, FL - Mr. Augustine N. "Gus" Servello, 86, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Gulf Coast Nursing Facility, Fort Myers, FL.
Gus was born in Utica on August 9, 1933, a son of the late Nicholas and Angelina (Mazza) Servello. He was educated in local schools, attending Utica Free Academy.
During the Korean War, Gus served our country in the US Air Force. On October 9, 1954, Gus was joined in marriage to the former Carmella "Mella" DeFiore. Gus and Mella shared over 63 years of marriage filled with love. His beloved Mella, passed away on July 18, 2018.
A longtime employee of the UFCW Local One, Gus was the head of maintenance at the Local One office on the Parkway in Utica. He was the much loved, unofficial ambassador of the union, you only had to meet him once and you would never forget him. He served over 35 years at the union, retiring in 1995. Gus was a die-hard Yankees fan.
He is survived by his beloved children, Nicholas P. Servello and Kim Checolo, of Cape Coral, FL, Peter A., Sr. and Diane R. Servello, of Utica and Patricia Servello and her fiancé, Michael J. Zane, of N. Utica; and always close to his heart was the memory of his twin daughters, Clementine and Angelina Marie Servello; beloved grandchildren, Peter A. Servello, Jr. and his fiance, Meghan Brown, Ashley Madrid, Brittany and Michael Panicaro, Paul and Yadira DeSantis and Matthew J. Dodge, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Christian, Wyatt, Iliana, Jax and Kase; Godson, Terry Crodisco; sisters-in-law, Frances Whitney and June Lia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Floyd Crodisco, Josephine and Richard Hall, Theresa Burke and Grace and Joe Czepipel; in-laws, Angelo and Marie Fusco, Joe Lia and Rod Whitney; a niece, Roseann Ondarcho; a very special friend, Joseph "Joe T" Talarico; and his beloved canine companion, " Kiko".
Relatives and friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. CDC and NYS guidelines will be in effect with face masks, social distancing and attendance registry required for all attendees.
In memory of Gus, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
.
