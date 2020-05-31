Austin J. "Toots" Casey
1923 - 2020
UTICA - Austin J. "Toots" Casey, 96, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 8, 1923, in Utica, the son of Thomas and Anna Prendergast Casey and was educated in Utica schools. Toots honorably served his country with the US Army Air Corps during WW II. On July 19, 1958, at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica, he married Margaret M. "Deet" Stanbrook. Mr. Casey was a salesman with Durkee Brother's Bread Co. for many years and later worked at the Bendix Corp. After his retirement, he worked with his wife at the New Hartford Pet Center she owned, Clinton Travel and delivered flowers for Price Chopper. Deet passed away March 30, 2014. He was a member of the New Hartford American Legion Post #1376.
Toots enjoyed simple things, like going out for coffee with his family, horse collectibles and watching game shows on TV. He was a huge Mets fan and was known as the "bike man".
He is survived by two children, Karen Casey and Art Casey, both of Utica; a brother, James Casey, of Ilion; three grandchildren, Brittany, Brian and Brandon Casey; and many nieces and nephews, especially, Tommy Stanbrook and his wife, Pearl, of Wyoming, PA. Toots was predeceased by a son, Dennis Patrick Casey; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Due to current circumstances, services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Mark C. Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, with Rev. Thomas Servatius officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
