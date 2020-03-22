Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Resources
More Obituaries for Aviana Urben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aviana S. Urben


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aviana S. Urben Obituary
Aviana S. Urben 2019 - 2020
MADISON - Aviana S. Urben, infant daughter of Lindsay D. Henriksen and Lee M. Urben, became one of Heaven's angels on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital, Hamilton.
Aviana was born on December 12, 2019 in Oneida.
Surviving are her parents; her twin sister, Alora; a sister, Malana; brother, Gavin; maternal grandparents, Richard and Melody Henriksen, of Hamilton; paternal grandparents, Michael and Bonnie Urben, of Madison; paternal great-grandparents, Sharon and Ronald Stratton, of Hamilton and April Urben, of Waterville; and two aunts, Karli (Jim) Murray, of Hubbardsville and cousins, Rhiannon and Trent and Nicole (Nick) Monroe, of Clay and cousin, Wyatt. She was predeceased by her great-grandfather, Sigman Urben.
Due to the current health concerns, New York State and CDC directives, services at this time will be private, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aviana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -