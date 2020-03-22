|
Aviana S. Urben 2019 - 2020
MADISON - Aviana S. Urben, infant daughter of Lindsay D. Henriksen and Lee M. Urben, became one of Heaven's angels on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital, Hamilton.
Aviana was born on December 12, 2019 in Oneida.
Surviving are her parents; her twin sister, Alora; a sister, Malana; brother, Gavin; maternal grandparents, Richard and Melody Henriksen, of Hamilton; paternal grandparents, Michael and Bonnie Urben, of Madison; paternal great-grandparents, Sharon and Ronald Stratton, of Hamilton and April Urben, of Waterville; and two aunts, Karli (Jim) Murray, of Hubbardsville and cousins, Rhiannon and Trent and Nicole (Nick) Monroe, of Clay and cousin, Wyatt. She was predeceased by her great-grandfather, Sigman Urben.
Due to the current health concerns, New York State and CDC directives, services at this time will be private, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2020