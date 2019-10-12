|
|
Aviva Philipson 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Aviva Philipson, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home in New Hartford.
Aviva was born in Brooklyn on July 21, 1929. She was the daughter of Eliahu Zuta, a teacher and Hebrew school principal, and Hadassah Zuta. As a young child, Aviva moved with her parents to Israel (then Palestine) where they lived for several years before returning to Brooklyn. She graduated from New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn and then from Oswego College, after which she taught first grade in Rome, New York, for several years.
Aviva married Herb Philipson on June 21, 1952, at an outdoor wedding in a backyard on Genesee Street in Utica.
During the busy Christmas seasons, Aviva helped out in the family business, Herb's Philipson's Army and Navy Stores (which she sometimes referred to as "my fifth child").
Aviva was adored not only by her family, but by almost everyone who met her. Perhaps most of all, she was renowned for her sense of humor (which many of her descendants claim to have inherited), and she was making jokes even in her final days. Equally legendary were Aviva's cooking and baking, especially her traditional Jewish dishes like brisket, chicken soup, rugelach and a special family recipe for eggplant salad.
Like her mother, Hadassah, Aviva enjoyed various types of needlework. Among her many detailed projects were the treasured needlepoint tallit (prayer shawl) cases she made for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed games, especially canasta and mahjongg, incorporating both her skills at strategy and at socializing.
Aviva looked forward every year to her sunny winters in Florida and treasured her sunny summers in Old Forge.
She was a member of Temple Beth El and its sisterhood and was a lifetime member of Hadassah.
In her later years, and especially in her final days, Aviva was blessed to have excellent and loving caregivers. In particular, Aviva's family gives very special thanks to Sandy Bova, Aviva's longtime friend, companion and caregiver.
Aviva is survived by her children, Lori Philipson, Gary Philipson (Lisa) and Judy Philipson (Jonathan Fredman), and by her grandchildren, Evan Philipson (Gabriella), Jeremy Philipson (Carolyn Fine), Andrew Philipson, Rachel Philipson, Zoe Philipson, Jane Fredman, Dassa Philipson and Eve Fredman. She was predeceased by her husband, Herb; her brother, Gideon Zuta; and her son, David.
Aviva's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Temple Beth El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, with Cantor Kal Socolof officiating. Starting at 10 a.m. that day, friends and family are invited to visitation with the immediate family at Temple Beth El prior to the start of the funeral service.
Interment will follow in Temple Beth El Cemetery, where Aviva will be laid to rest next to her husband, Herb. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gary and Lisa Philipson on Wednesday, October 16th, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, October 17th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.
Memorial messages for Aviva may be left at legacy.com.
Contributions in Aviva's memory may be offered to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., in New Hartford (https://hospicecareinc.org/donate/donate-online/) or to The David Philipson Fund of Temple Beth El.
Aviva and her family's care are with Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel, (315) 797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019