B. Kernan Kennedy 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - Booth Kernan Kennedy, 85, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Utica.
Kernan was born on June 13, 1935, in Utica, NY, the son of Booth and Cornelia (Kernan) Kennedy. He was raised and educated locally. In his youth, he loved spending summers with his family, cousins and friends up at "the big house" in Alder Creek. As an adult, Kernan was the Metals Processing Manager at Pacemaker Steel & Piping - where he was a highly respected and beloved employee for 47 years. His strong work ethic and high standard for quality was inspirational to the many Pacemaker employees Kernan trained over the years. He was a member and former usher at St. Mary's Church, Clinton.
Kernan loved to read about cars. He also enjoyed antiques, art, attending auctions and gardening.
Kernan is survived by a nephew, Patrick (and Kamila) Kennedy, Seattle, WA; two nieces, Cara Kennedy (and George DePasquale), Seattle, WA and Katy Kennedy (and Mark Pendras), Tacoma, WA; a sister-in-law, June Kennedy, Bellevue, WA; as well as several cousins in the Kernan family.
He was predeceased in death by his brother, Richard, in 2018.
Mr. Kennedy's Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Clinton.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of these organizations that were close to Kernan's heart: The Country Pantry, PO Box 76, Clinton, NY or St. Mary's Parish, 13 Marvin Street, Clinton, NY.
