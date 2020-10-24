1/
B. Kernan Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
B. Kernan Kennedy 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - Booth Kernan Kennedy, 85, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Utica.
Kernan was born on June 13, 1935, in Utica, NY, the son of Booth and Cornelia (Kernan) Kennedy. He was raised and educated locally. In his youth, he loved spending summers with his family, cousins and friends up at "the big house" in Alder Creek. As an adult, Kernan was the Metals Processing Manager at Pacemaker Steel & Piping - where he was a highly respected and beloved employee for 47 years. His strong work ethic and high standard for quality was inspirational to the many Pacemaker employees Kernan trained over the years. He was a member and former usher at St. Mary's Church, Clinton.
Kernan loved to read about cars. He also enjoyed antiques, art, attending auctions and gardening.
Kernan is survived by a nephew, Patrick (and Kamila) Kennedy, Seattle, WA; two nieces, Cara Kennedy (and George DePasquale), Seattle, WA and Katy Kennedy (and Mark Pendras), Tacoma, WA; a sister-in-law, June Kennedy, Bellevue, WA; as well as several cousins in the Kernan family.
He was predeceased in death by his brother, Richard, in 2018.
Mr. Kennedy's Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Clinton.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of these organizations that were close to Kernan's heart: The Country Pantry, PO Box 76, Clinton, NY or St. Mary's Parish, 13 Marvin Street, Clinton, NY.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.P. Heintz Funeral Service Inc
10 E Park Row
Clinton, NY 13323
(315) 853-8434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.P. Heintz Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved