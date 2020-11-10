Bader Abood Peters 1927 - 2020
UTICA - Bader Abood Peters, 93, of Utica, NY and previously of Binghamton, NY, passed away November 9, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, George; sisters, Margaret Izen and Selma Lebous; and brother; Joseph Abood.
She is survived by her daughter; Bader Reynolds (Rick), of Utica; son, George Peters (Karen); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison and Spencer, of Wayne, NJ.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family is extremely grateful to the staff of Lutheran Care Willoway Unit.