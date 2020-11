Bader Abood Peters 1927 - 2020UTICA - Bader Abood Peters, 93, of Utica, NY and previously of Binghamton, NY, passed away November 9, 2020.She was predeceased by her husband, George; sisters, Margaret Izen and Selma Lebous; and brother; Joseph Abood.She is survived by her daughter; Bader Reynolds (Rick), of Utica; son, George Peters (Karen); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison and Spencer, of Wayne, NJ.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital The family is extremely grateful to the staff of Lutheran Care Willoway Unit.