Barbara A. Abiusi Marose 1941 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara A. (Dombroski) Abiusi Marose, age 77, who passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Although afflicted with cancer, her passing was unexpected. Barbara's funeral service will commence on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019