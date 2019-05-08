|
Barbara A. Cresswell 1936 - 2019
CLINTON - Barbara A. Cresswell passed away, May 7, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, where she had been a resident for one month.
She was born on September 14, 1936, daughter of Alfred and Caroline (Stockbridge) LaGasse. She married the love of her life, Harry, on September 18, 1954. Together they shared 61 years of marriage. He passed away on January 1, 2016. She cherished her family above everything else and they were all with her as she made her final journey home.
She leaves behind her children, Frank (Kim) Cresswell, Brenda (Mark) Gray and Charles Cresswell. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Miranda (Jim) Steates, Alicia (Kevin) Surace, Ben (Michelle) Boehlert, Doug (Michelle) Anderson, Kimberly Anderson, Summer, Storm and Sequoia Cresswell and Diane Cresswell and her mother, Billie Jo Cresswell. She leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, who gave her so much joy, she adored them, Madison and Matthew Steates, Madeline Surace, Bethany Boehlert, Angela and Cameran Lince, Nikki Cesare and Francis and Mason Graham. Also, she leaves behind her siblings, Joyce (Claude) Griffiths, Ronald (Barbara) LaGasse, Carol (Dick) Piper and William (Vicki) LaGasse; sisters-in-law, Judy LaGasse and Jane Papageorgis; brother-in-law, Philip (Sandra) Cresswell and their families. She leaves many nieces and nephews, including two very special nieces, Carolyn Prosser and Tiffany Heintz. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Jason Cresswell and Harry Cresswell; her brothers, Gordon (Sonny) LaGasse, Alfred (Junior) LaGasse and Frank (Gary) LaGasse; and her beloved sister, Mary (Joan) Carey.
Mom spent her life caring for others; she was always taking care of someone and we will all be forever grateful for all her love. For the past year, she called Brookdale Memory Care in Clinton her home and made many friends there. We want to thank the staff for all their loving care. She really loved them like family. We also want to thank the Presbyterian Home for all their compassionate care. She enjoyed all the activities they offered. Mom was affectionately called "GG" by all her favorite people - her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Mark and many others.
There will be no callings hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to , the Clinton Fire Department or Kirkland Town Library in her memory.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019