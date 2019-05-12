|
|
Barbara A. Golley 1935 - 2019
MORRISVILLE - Barbara A. Golley, 83, of West Main St., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
She was born August 13, 1935, in Oneida, a daughter of Roger and Julia Hawber Grinnell, and received her education in local schools. On October 6, 1949, Barbara married Howard J. Golley in Chittenango. He predeceased her on February 12, 2015. Barbara was a homemaker who devoted her life to raising her family. She was very active in her community, volunteering for the Madison County Office for the Aging, where she and Howard received many awards including Senior Citizen of the Year. She was a 4-H leader for many years and a member of the Pleasant Valley Reading Circle.
Surviving are her children, Rick and Marcie Golley, of Norwich, Leonard Golley, of Utica, Philip and Kim Golley, of Malta, Patty and Jeff Richmond, of Morrisville, Ken and Anna Golley, of Chittenango, Beverly and Pete Howlett, of Lowville, Roger Golley, of Jamaica Plains, MA, Jeff and Kelly Golley, of Morrisville, Barb Golley, of Bouckville, and Jerry and Lisa Golley, of Vienna, VA; a brother and sister-in-law, Otto and Carol Grinnell, of Waterville; sister, Julia Gernhardt, of Indiana; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Steven H. Golley, on March 16, 2018.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Morrisville Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to S.E.V.A.C., PO Box 1030, Morrisville, NY 13408 or to the Office for the Aging, 138 Dominick Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 12 to May 16, 2019