Barbara A. (Sweet) Terras 1938 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Barbara A. (Sweet) Terras, age 81, a lifelong Frankfort resident, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 6, 2020. Her passing occurred in the privacy and comfort of her home, surrounded by the love and support of her devoted family at her side.
Born on August 22, 1938, Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles P. "Boots" and Ann Rose (LiBritz) Sweet. She was raised and educated locally, graduating with the Frankfort-Schuyler Class of 1956. She went on to continue her education at Mohawk Valley Community College.
On April 19, 1958, Barbara was united in holy matrimony to Frank N. Terras at St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Together they shared in a blessed and devoted union of nearly 62 years, raising their daughters on traditional values of hard work, family and faith in God.
Barbara spent her thirty-year career as an executive secretary; spending seventeen years at the Mohawk Valley Hospital, Ilion and then another twelve years at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, retiring in 2003.
Barbara was extremely devoted to her Roman Catholic faith and was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church. She devoted a lot of time volunteering at the Parish Hall and in various church functions.
At home, Barbara was the epitome of wife, mother and grandmother. She loved baking and cooking for her family and nothing gave her greater joy than gathering all of them around the table for holidays and dinners. When she wasn't tending to her kitchen or her home, she could be found tending to her beautiful flower garden. She had an affinity for bird-watching and was an avid reader. Barbara enjoyed extensive travel throughout the US, Europe and Asia. She and her husband later joined the "snowbird community" of Southwest Florida.
Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, Frank; her daughters and sons-in-law, Julieanne and Richard Perri, of Frankfort, Barbara Jean Terras-Palumbo, of Frankfort and Valerie Terras-Krautheim and husband, Robert, of Pembroke Pines, FL; her grandchildren, Mark and Jamie Palumbo, of Ilion, Kimberly and Ryan Amuso, of Rome, Kristopher Palumbo and Julie Francis, of Schuyler, Amanda Perri, of Auburndale, MA and Jon Perri, of Buffalo; and her great-grandson, Hunter Grayson Palumbo. She also leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Pastor Charles and Sharon Sweet, of Florida; her in-laws, Joseph and Kathryn Terras, of Hamilton; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many cousins that were like siblings to Barbara.
Barbara's beloved family will gather privately to commemorate her life and bid their farewells to her. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, with final committal in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, will take place when health conditions and regulations permit.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
The Terras family has entrusted Barbara's final wishes to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000; Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020