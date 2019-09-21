|
|
Barbara Ann (Snell) Sullivan
GUILDERLAND/UTICA, NY - Barbara Ann (Snell) Sullivan went to her reward in Heaven on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with the love and support of her children and family by her side.
She was born in Utica, the daughter of the late Byron and Lucille (Marino) Snell "sometime in the 1930's". She was proud that she lived at 510 Cottage Place, the home of her great-grandparents and father for most of her 80+ years.
She attended Egbert Bagg School and graduated from UFA. Barb enjoyed a long and distinguished career in nursing, beginning at St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing and eventually as the Assistant Administrator and Director of Nursing at St. Regis Home Health Care.
Barb met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Sullivan, and was married at St. Francis de Sales Church in 1957. They had three beloved children: Linda Sullivan-Fatata, Sandra and her husband Richard Smith, and son Robert D. Sullivan, Jr. Her grandchildren were one of her greatest joys, Richard Smith, Jr. and his sister Alexandra Barbara Smith, Neil Fatata and his fiancée Bel, Mitchell Fatata, and Noah Fatata. She leaves her sister-in-law Ann Marie Ketchum whom she considered her sister, and her children Patrick, Gina, and Colleen. She also loved her niece Melinda (Snell) Buza; and her beloved cousin Rosemary (Dawley) Foster. She was predeceased by her brother Byron Snell, Jr. and her niece Nadine.
Barb had many lifelong friends which included her best friend, Nedra (Casey) Quinn who she met while attending St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, Dave and Millie Welsh, Sheila Mazzeo, Maria Giglio, Kathy Mead, and hundreds of Facebook friends that she communicated with on a daily basis!
She was a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She was president of the Gamma Chi, Women's Club. She was active in her home parish of St. Francis de Sales before its closing. She was a member and served on the Parish Council at Historic Old St. John's Church Downtown.
Family was her everything. She was willing to care for her extended family and this she did with grace and compassion. When her mother went to The Masonic Home, Barb was there every day for over 14 years. Her caring nature extended to the animal world as well. Her home was a haven to many dogs, cats, fish, turtles, a pet rat, a pigeon and even a robin! Barb loved all creatures of the earth and believed that before heaven, you cross the rainbow bridge where you are greeted by all your departed animal friends!
With her husband and son, she opened Thornberry's Restaurant in 1995. She was the creator of the name Thornberry's and delighted in her hostess duties and her ability to keep a well-stocked bar!
She was a published poet and had several national awards to her credit. She kept copious daily journals that detailed her life experiences which will undoubtedly bring joy to her family for years to come.
Barb was a proud member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Her Snell family heritage dates back to the revolution in Upstate NY and she was the direct descendant of those who died in the battle for freedom.
Only now do we fully realize what a fighter Barb was. She was always a formidable opponent in pitch, dominoes, and sequence. She bravely decided to beat Pancreatic Cancer and did not hesitate to wage a Herculean battle! She had the Whipple surgical procedure in August 2018 and followed it up with months of chemo. She battled this disease with the same gusto in which she lived her life, but it returned in June of 2019. Still determined to stay with her family, she forged on.
Although her spirit was willing, the flesh was weak. She passed away at Our Lady of Mercy in Guilderland, NY where her daughter Sandy is the Administrator. She received nothing but the finest, most compassionate care possible. The family would like to acknowledge the amazing team of Dr. Michael Burke "Donut Man", Dr. Ghulam Akbari, RNs Eileen Price, and Chris Urbano, and the entire team on Lourdes Unit. Special Thanks to Dr. Louiz Coehlo aka "Dr. Mark Anthony" for his compassion, humor, dedication, and tender care of Barb when she needed it most. They will always remember her longtime primary physician, Dr. Kevin McCormick.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be considered to Spring Farm Cares online at www.springfarmcares.org or H.A.L.O online at www.halorescue.net; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Barbara's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning at 9:00 from the funeral home and at 10:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow graveside at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Barbara's life story was lovingly composed from the hearts of her family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019