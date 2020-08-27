1/1
Barbara B. Stearns
1927 - 2020
LIVERPOOL/DEERFIELD - Barbara B. Stearns, 93, passed away and joined her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Syracuse, NY.
Barbara was born on March 11, 1927, in Providence, RI, the daughter of Lawrence and Erma (Whitehead) Bailey. She graduated from Westbrook College with a degree in Secretarial Science. Barbara was a secretary at Faxton Hospital for many years before retiring. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
On April 29, 1950, Barbara married Wayne Stearns in Albany. They enjoyed a blessed and happy marriage of 58 years prior to his death on February 4, 2009.
Surviving are her children, Jill Reed and her husband, George and Scott Stearns and his wife, Sally; sister, Patricia Rogers; grandchildren, Tim Reed and his wife, Jackie, Allison Hammond and her husband, Tim and Jessica Troskosky and her husband, Craig; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Chloe Troskosky, Jonathan and Anna Reed and Asher and Spencer Hammond.
She was predeceased by her sister, Claire Christiansen.
Funeral services will be private for the family under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1039
