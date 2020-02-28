Home

Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc
1122 Culver Ave
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 733-6443
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc
1122 Culver Ave
Utica, NY 13501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church
Barbara (Cabouch) DeTraglia


1932 - 2020
Barbara (Cabouch) DeTraglia Obituary
Barbara (Cabouch) DeTraglia 1932 - 2020
SOUTH TRENTON - Mrs. Barbara (Cabouch) DeTraglia, of South Trenton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home with the love and support of her family.
She was born in 1932, in Utica, a daughter of the late Anthony and Amelia Lombard Cabouch. Barbara was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and Rider University, Trenton, NJ.
On March 21, 1953, she was joined in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Joseph A. DeTraglia, in St. Anthony's Church, a blessed union of 63 years, until his passing on August 31, 2016.
Barbara retired from the Holland Patent School District after 35 years of service.
As an active resident of South Trenton, she served 40 years as an election official, and 15 years on the Town of Trenton recreation committee. She was Past President of Barneveld Elementary PTA and served many years as a Scout Leader for Girls and Boy Scouts. She was also involved in many activities at the South Trenton Community Hall.
Barbara was extremely proud of her five children and their families. She leaves three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Edward (Ted) Colebeck, of Georgia, Sandra and Charles Parsons, of Barneveld and Joann DeTraglia, of Barneveld; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and wife, Katey DeTraglia, of MA and Joseph DeTraglia, Esq. and wife, Dr. Alicia DeTraglia, of Clinton; her beloved grandchildren, Robert and Mark Colebeck, Charles, Joseph and Barbara Parsons, Sophia Mostafa, Liliana, Frank and Mark DeTraglia and Joseph and Lydia DeTraglia; one sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Al Barbato, of Utica; in-laws, Marie and Robert Angelhow, of New Hartford; nephews and nieces, Al (Denise), Paul (Chris), Mark (Andrea) and Anthony Barbato and Rob (Colleen) and Roseanne Angelhow.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday (today) from 3-4:30 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the South Trenton Community Association; envelopes will be available or mail to Sue Stockman, 7010 Trenton Rd., Barneveld, NY 13304.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
