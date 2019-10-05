|
Barbara E. Rhoades 1943 - 2019
FORT WHITE, FL - Barbara E. Rhoades, 76, of Fort White, FL (formerly of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Utica, NY) passed away on September 19, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
She was born on September 17, 1943 to the late Henry and Helen (Donovan) Evans.
She was married to and survived by the love of her life, Gary Rhoades, for 37 years. She is also survived by her sister, Winifred Meyer; her three children, Scott Ceckanowicz, Andrew Ceckanowicz (wife, Maggie) and Joel Ceckanowicz; stepchildren, Kelly Rhoades, Tracy Rhoades, Brad (wife, Maranda) Rhoades; along with numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Her loving and caring nature led her to pursue a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the age of 50 years young and she worked in numerous nursing facilities until her retirement in 2017. Her love for adventure brought her and her family to Florida in 1999, where she spent her days enjoying the Florida sunshine, festivals, traveling the country, as well as reading books. She was always there to lend an ear and love to everyone around her. She will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as for her endearing patience, advice, loving spirit, kind words and adventurous soul.
Thank you to Haven Hospice, in Gainesville, FL, for their special care given to Barbara in her final days. This world will never be the same without her.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019