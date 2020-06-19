Barbara J. Abbott 1934 - 2020
REMSEN - Barbara J. Abbott, 85, passed away, peacefully in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side, on June 17, 2020.
She was born in Gloversville, NY, on November 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Purcey Kilmer and was a 1952 graduate of Johnstown High School.
On July 28, 1952, Barbara and Richard Abbott were united in marriage at a ceremony at her family's home in Johnstown, NY.
Her working career included driving school bus for Sauquoit and later at MVCC as the Administrative Assistant for the head of the Math department.
She and Dick enjoyed line and square dancing and she also loved quilting, painting and working in her garden.
Her memberships included the Sauquoit United Methodist Church and the Maple Valley Chapter of the Eastern Star, where she served as Matron.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by her husband of 67 years, Richard; her daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and James Carpenter, Marlene and Robert Weigel, Sheila and Michael Bazulka and Jennifer and Patrick Walters; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Kilmer; her 24 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Richard Abbott, III; her son, Richard Abbott, Jr.; her daughter, Kathleen Fondario; and her sisters, Martha Davis and Grace Wagschal.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be private for immediate family members only. Interment will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
Please consider donations in Barbara's memory to either Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. (www.hospicecareinc.org) or a charity of one's choice.
To view Barbara's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.