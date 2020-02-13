|
Barbara J. Foster 1923 - 2020
CLINTON - Barbara J. Foster, 96, of Clinton, NY, passed away, peacefully surrounded by love at the Siegenthaler Center, on February 11, 2020.
Barbara was born in New Haven, CT, the only child of Clifford and Violet Jones of Chesterfield, England. Barbara grew up in Springfield, MA and lived there, with her parents, until marrying Richard Foster at age 20. Barbara, Richard and their three children moved to Clinton, NY in 1956.
Barbara was able to spend the last few years of her life in her beloved family home with the help of loving caregivers and her sweet canine companion, Coco. She was a devoted wife, an unconditionally loving mother and a loyal, compassionate friend. She would often say, "What makes me happy is making others happy; that's the best you can do. If you give a smile, you get a smile." Barbara loved to laugh and held her sense of humor right up until the end. She also loved to sing and, in fact, sang with a big band orchestra in the Springfield, MA area before marriage.
Barbara worked, several years, at Clinton High School as a study hall aide and was a member of the Clinton Historical Society and St. James Episcopal Church.
Barbara leaves behind three children, Robert, Brian and Kimberlee, all of Northern California; four grandchildren, Daniel Foster, Sarah Foster, Olivia Clopton-Foster and Julia Clopton-Foster; and two great-grandchildren, Maya and Ellie Foster.
The family is most grateful for the loving care provided by various caregivers over the years, as well as the nurses and staff at the Siegenthaler Center. We are especially grateful to Mary Scholl, who was devoted to Barbara and Coco, for 6 years.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Franklin Ave., Clinton, NY. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held after at a location announced at the service. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in Barbara's name, to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 NY-5S, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020