Barbara J. (Bates) Foster 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Barbara J. (Bates) Foster passed away on May 20, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, the day after her 82nd birthday.
She was born in Utica, NY, to John and Elsie (Burdick) Bates, on May 19, 1938. Barb attended Utica schools and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1956.
She was united in marriage to Melvin Foster on September 19, 1964 at Dryer Memorial Methodist Church, Utica. During her lifetime, she held numerous jobs including Durr Meat Packing Co., New York Telephone Co. and the Utica City School District Bus Garage.
Barb was a very kindhearted woman who loved her family, especially her one and only grandchild, Matthew. She had a special fondness for flowers and birds and was very proud of her Irish heritage.
Barb is survived by her husband, Mel Foster, Utica; daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and George Williams, Stittville; son, Ron Foster, Deerfield; and grandson, Matthew Williams, Stittville. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews. Barb was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, Raymond and Margaret Foster; sisters and brother-in-law, Constance and Kenneth Foster and Patricia O'Brien; brothers, John Bates, Edward Steacy and Bob Lewis.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be in Turin Cemetery, Turin, NY.
Barb's family would like to thank Dr. Ghassan Koussa and the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for their excellent care during this very difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.