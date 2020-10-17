Barbara J. Freytag Clark 1958 - 2020
UTICA - Barbara J. Freytag Clark, 62, of Utica, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
She was born on June 5, 1958, in Utica, a daughter of the late Raymond and Betty Gifford Freytag. She graduated from Utica Catholic Academy, Cobleskill College, Oneonta College and the College of St. Rose with a Master's Degree. On June 8, 1985, Barbara married the love of her life, George (Bill) Clark, in Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica. Barbara was an elementary school teacher and taught at various Catholic Schools in the area. She retired from Columbus Elementary School in June 2019.
Barb was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church. She volunteered for many organizations in the Utica area including the American Heart Association
and American Cancer Society Relay For Life
. Barb was truly dedicated to both of these organizations of which were so close to her heart.
Barb loved to travel and see new destinations! She especially loved sharing all of these moments with her family. Barb was an avid sports fan and loved them most when she got to watch her boys play. The Red Sox were her team much to George's chagrin as he is a New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by her husband, George (Bill) Clark, of Utica; son, Dan Clark and his wife, Michelle and their children, Autumn and Maci Coffin and future son, Greyson Clark; son, Peter Clark, all of Utica; two brothers, David Freytag and his wife, Ann, of New Hartford and Jeff Freytag and his wife, Janice, of Poland; mother-in-law, Susan Clark, of Deerfield; brother-in-law, Ronald Clark; brother-in-law, Mark Clark and his wife, Stacey, of Newport; sister-in-law, Mary Taurisano and her husband, Loren, of Schuyler; brother-in-law, Andy Clark, of Deerfield; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cleveland Clinic and special thank you to local doctors, Dr. Fung, Dr. Love and Dr. El-amir for all the care and comfort given to Barb.
They would also like to extend their gratitude and thanks to all those, both friends and family, who have reached out with their support and donations. Your generosity and empathy are the embodiment of everything Barbara stood for. She is looking down on us all proud and smiling with a full and happy heart.
The funeral will be on Tuesday at 10:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St., Utica, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Calling hours will be on Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Contact tracing information will be collected and everyone will need to wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
.
.