Barbara J. Milotte
1937 - 2020
CLINTON - Barbara J. Milotte, 83, passed away peacefully at the Presbyterian Home on May 31, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 31, 1937, in Utica, the daughter of the late Roger Milotte and Stella Techmanski Calidonna. She graduated from Utica Catholic Academy and retired as the Director of Food Services at Hamilton College.
On September 7, 1957, she married Thomas G. Fernon at St. Joseph's Church, Utica. Mr. Fernon died on June 28, 1991. She was also predeceased by her partner of many years, Prisco (Doc) Russo.
Barbara loved to travel the world with her brother and sister-in-law. She was an avid gardener, skilled at crocheting and enjoyed reading for hours. Her passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She will always be known as the life of the party!
She is survived by her three children, Thomas G. Fernon, Jr., of Westmoreland, Michael F. Fernon and Kenneth Weiss, of Provincetown, MA and Donna and Brian Fedor, of Clinton; two beloved grandsons, Dakota and Dylan Fedor; her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Shirley Milotte, of Chelmsford, MA; Paulette Russo, of New Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private and she was laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
Arrangements by Owens- Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Services.
Please consider donations in Barbara's memory to Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., PO Box 1144, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
