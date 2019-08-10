|
|
Barbara J. Mousaw 1931 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mrs. Barbara J. Mousaw, 88, of Schuyler, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
Barbara was born in Pennsylvania on June 2, 1931, the daughter of Glenn and Edna (Robinson) Rosenbarker. As a young child, her family moved to Potsdam, NY, where Barbara received her education, graduating from Potsdam High School. On June 2, 1947, Barbara was united in marriage with Richard W. Mousaw, a devoted union of 66 years until Richard's death in 2013. Barbara was an avid reader and, in her younger years, enjoyed camping. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was of the Catholic faith.
Mrs. Mousaw is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Toni and Bob Derouin, of Watertown, and Katryn Mousaw, of Schuyler; two sons, David Mousaw, of Raleigh, NC, and Thomas Mousaw, of Charlotte, NC; seven cherished grandchildren, Rob Derouin and his wife, Jen, Sina Eassa and her husband, Dustin, Erica Derouin, Patrick Mousaw, Dylan Mousaw, Sarah Venn and her husband, Tad, and Amy Miller and her husband, Clint; and nine adored great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kortni, Austin, Clare, Caroline, Mary Kate, Audrey, Jack and Everett. She was predeceased by the Rosenbarker family.
In keeping with Barbara's wishes, there are no calling hours or services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019